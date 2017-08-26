Tigers Fall In Football Opener And Other 4A Scores

The Rock Springs Tigers football team traveled to Sheridan to open their 2017 football season and were handed a 51-0 loss. The young Tigers had quite the task on their hands taking on the pre-season number one rated and two time defending 4A state champion Broncs on the road.

While Rock Springs opened with the ball and had some offensive movement with their new spread offense, the drive stalled causing the Tigers to punt the ball. Sheridan would scored two plays later on a 71 yard touchdown pass setting the tone for the remainder of the game. The Tigers trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at the half.

Rock Springs will host Laramie, a 35-21 loser to Casper Kelly Walsh, next Friday at 7:00 pm.

Other 4-A Scores from Friday night:

Casper Natrona 62 Cheyenne South 0

Thunder Basin (Gillette) 34 Cheyenne Central 29

Cheyenne East 65 Campbell County 0