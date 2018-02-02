Tigers Fall By Nine on The Road

The Rock Springs Tigers were unable to hold off the tough offense of the Kelly Walsh Trojans as they fall, 60-51. The Tigers are now 2-2 in conference play and 8-7 overall.

Freshman Graedyn Buell led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points. Sophomore Justis Reese, junior Derek Lionberger, senior Noah Spence, and senior Nick McMurtrey each added 6 points.

The Tigers will play the Natrona County Mustangs tomorrow. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.