Tigers Fifth, Wolves Eighth in Latest 4A Boys Basketball Polls

For many state basketball teams the pre-season is over and now it is on the conference play. Both Rock Springs and Green boys and girls will open their 4A West Conference play this week against Evanston and Jackson.

Heading into conference play, here is the latest WyoPrep.com Coach’s and Media Boys 4A Basketball Poll:

Casper Kelly Walsh Gillette Cheyenne East Cheyenne South Rock Springs Cheyenne Central Evanston Green River

The WyoPreps Coach’s and Media Girls Poll will be released tomorrow. To view all the boy’s polls visit WyoPReps.com by clicking here.