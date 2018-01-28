Tigers Fifth, Wolves Ninth At 39 Team Ron Thon Invitational Wrestling Tournament

The biggest wrestling tournament in Wyoming concluded Saturday in Riverton. The two day Ron Thon Invitational had 39 teams competing this year from all over the state. The Rock Springs Tigers finished fifth in the team competition with 133 points while Green River ended in ninth place with 102.5 points. Thunder Basin High School from Gillette won the meet with 170 points.

Other area team point totals: Kemmerer 12th (91.5 points), Evanston 17th (66.5 points), Lovell 20th (41 points), Lyman 22nd (38 points), Big Piney 26th (32 points), Pinedale 29th (25 points), Mountain View 31st (16.5 points).

Three area wrestlers won individual titles. Rock Springs’ Tristain Profaizer won the 152 pound weight class while Green River’s Payton Tucker won the 182 pound weight class. Kemmerer’s Donny Proffit won first place at 138 pounds.

The tournament features no school class breakdowns so individuals from large school wrestle against those from smaller schools.

Here are the results for area wrestlers who finished in the top six positions in their weight class:

106 Pounds: 2nd – Cash Christensen (RS), 3rd – Clayson Mele (GR)

113 Pounds: 2nd – Quinton Hecker (Lovell), 4th – Kade Knezovich (GR), 5th – Kade Flores (GR)

120 Pounds: 4th – Dawson Schramm (Kemmerer), 6th – Cole Symour (RS)

126 Pounds: 2nd – Ashton Dupape (RS)

132 Pounds: 3rd – Cameron Metcalf (RS)

138 Pounds: 1st – Donny Proffit (Kemmerer)

145 Pounds: No area wrestlers in top six

152 Pounds: 1st – Tristian Profaizer (RS), 4th – Saige Synan (Evanston)

160 Pounds: No area wrestlers in top six

170 Pounds: 3rd – Hayden Walker (Kemmerer)

182 Pounds: 1st – Payton Tucker (GR)

195 Pounds: 2nd – Dryden Menck (Lyman)

220 Pounds: 2nd – Blake Overy (Evanston), 5th Coy Trainor (Lovell)

285 Pounds: 5th – Asecion Pelham (Big Piney)