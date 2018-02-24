Tigers Finished Fourth, Wolves Fifth At 4A State Wrestling Meet

The 2018 4A State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up tonight in Casper. Cheyenne East ended up with the team title, with 216.5 points. Rock Springs, with 195 points ended in fourth place with two-time defending champion Green River fifth with 188 points. Evanston, with 106.5 points ended in eighth place.

Individually, three Rock Springs Tigers wrestled their way to state championship titles tonight. Ashton Dupape won at 126 pounds, Cameron Metcalf, 132 pounds and Wyatt Yenney at 160 pounds. Green River had two individual state champions with Dominic Martinez winning at 106 pounds and Payton Tucker at 182 pounds. Evanston’s Saige Synan won the 152 pound title.

Here is a list of area wrestlers that finished in the top five positions at this year’s 4A Wyoming State Wrestling Tournament:

106 Pounds: State Champion- Dominic Martinez (GR) 6-0 decision over 2nd Place – Cash Christensen (RS), 3rd Place – Clayson Mele (GR)

113 Pounds: 3rd Place – Kade Flores (GR), 5th Place – Logan Elsen (Evanston)

120 Pounds: 4th Place – Cole Seymour (RS)

126 Pounds: State Champion – Ashton Dupape (RS) 4-2 decision over 2nd Place – Caleb Nathan (Kelly Walsh), 5th Place – Kendell Cummings (Evanston)

132 Pounds: State Champion – Cameron Metcalf (RS) 5-4 decision over 2nd Place – Warren Carr (Thunder Basin)

138 Pounds: State Champion – Analu Benabise (Kelly Walsh) 9-3 decision over 2nd Place -Nathan McCann (GR), 4th Place -Wyatt Martinez (RS)

145 Pounds: State Champion – Trevor Jeffries (Thunder Basin) Fall at 1:49 over 2nd Place – Tanner Adams (GR), 3rd Place – Garrett Harris (GR)

152 Pounds: State Champion – Saige Synan (Evanston) 2-1 decision over 2nd Place – Javen Palmer (Kelly Walsh), 3rd Place Tristian Profaizer (RS)

160 Pounds: State Champion – Wyatt Yenney (RS) 4-1 decision over 2nd Place – Jon Ty Leininger (GR)

182 Pounds: State Champion – Payton Tucker (GR) 6-4 decision over 2nd Place – Gunner Bartlett (East), 4th Place – Pablo Escalante (Evanston)

195 Pounds: 4th Place – Gavin Simons (Evanston), 5th Place – Adam Forbush (RS)

220 Pounds: 4th Place – Blake Overy (Evanston)