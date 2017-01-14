Tigers Give New Coach First Win, Wolves Lose at South, Pronghorns Win

New head coach Jason Buell is one for one in the win column as his Rock Springs Tigers easily defeated Laramie last night 73-52 in Laramie. Buell was named the interim coach of the Tigers boy’s varsity team shortly before the Christmas break and had to wait an extra week to make his debut after last weekend’s games were canceled due to weather and travel restrictions.

The win ups the Tigers’ record to 4-4 as they travel to Cheyenne South (7-3) today. South defeated Green River (4-4) last night in Cheyenne 60-49. The Wolves will make their way up the road to play Laramie (3-7) this afternoon.

In area 1A play, Farson-Eden (4-7) defeated Saratoga (4-4) 61-51. The Pronghorns will host fifth rated Encampment (7-4) today.