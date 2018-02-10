Tigers Go 0-2 At Home

The Rock Springs Tigers were unable to maintain control of their, 31-25 halftime lead and fall, 70-65 to the Evanston Red Devils.

The Tigers are now 3-4 in conference play and 10-8 overall on the season.



Freshman Graedyn Buell lead the Tigers in scoring with a game total 20 points. Senior Zach Rudelich poured in 12 points for the Tigers. Junior Derek Lionberger added 11 points and senior Nick McMurtrey shot for a game total 10 points.

The Tigers are on the road next Thursday, February 15, as they travel west to take on cross-county rival, Green River Wolves. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Green River High School. The game will be broadcast live on WyoRadio’s am 1360 krkk.