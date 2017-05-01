Tigers Hautala and Krammer and Lady Tigers Justinak Named To Wyoming All-Star Team

This year’s annual all-star basketball game between Montana and Wyoming High School seniors will have a Rock Springs feel to it. The Tigers Trevor Hautala and Kelby Krammer will play on the Team Wyoming boy’s team while Maggie Justinak will represent the Lady Tigers on the Team Wyoming girl’s team.

This year's Montana/Wyoming High School All-Star games will be played Friday, June 9th in Sheridan and Saturday, June 10th in Billings, Montana.

Here are the compete Wyoming rosters as announced by Sheridan College men’s basketball coach Matt Hammer and women’s basketball coach Ryan Davis:

Boys: Hunter Thompson – Pine Bluffs High School, Cody Baumstarck – Worland High School, Buell Robinson – Wyoming Indian School, Manny N’tula – Kelly Walsh High School, Cameron Carter – Kelly Walsh High School, Jaxon Hiatt – Kelly Walsh High School, Trevor Hautala – Rock Springs High School, Kelby Kramer – Rock Springs High School, Eric Jammerman – Douglas High School, Kylan Shultz – Riverton High School.

Girls: Macie Mackey – Campbell County High School, Kalina Smith – Campbell County High School, Katie Loken – Cheyenne East High School, Sierra Stellern – Cheyenne East High School, Cosette Stellern – Cheyenne East High School, Jessie Erickson – Cheyenne East High School, Abby Fearneyhough – Cheyenne Central High School, Maggie Justinak – Rock Springs High School, Ashley Tehau – Buffalo High School, Lyndzi Rich – Worland High School.