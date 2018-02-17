Tigers Hold Very Slim Led Over Green River After First Day Of Regional Wrestling Meet

After the first day of wrestling at the 4A West Regional Wrestling Tournament in Evanston, Rock Springs hold a half point lead over Green River in the team standing. The Tigers have 47.5 point to Green Rivers’ 47 points. Kelly Walsh is third with 42 points, followed by Natrona with 30 points, Evanston 27.5 points and Jackson with six points.

Going into today’s semi-final matches, here are local wrestlers still in the championship side of the brackets:

106 Pounds: Dominic Martinez (GR), Cash Christensen (RS), Clayson Mele (GR)

113 Pounds: Zack Vasquez (RS), Cody Price (GR), Kade Flores (GR)

120 Pounds: Mason Yenney (RS), Kade Knezovich (GR)

126 Pounds: Ashton Dupape (RS), Kendall Cummings (Evanston), Trevor Allred (RS)

132 Pounds: Cameron Metcalf (RS), Jacob Weipert (GR)

138 Pounds: Landon Toth (RS), Nathan McCann (GR)

145 Pounds: Tanner Adams (GR), Wyatt Fletcher (RS), Garrett Harris (GR)

152 Pounds: Chance Anderson (GR), Saige Synan (Evasnton), Tristian Profaizer (RS)

160 Pounds: Wyatt Yenney (RS), Jon Ty Leininger (GR), Gabe Morris (Evanston)

170 Pounds: Kaden Lloyd (GR), Rylie Griggs (Evanston)

182 Pounds: Payton Tucker (GR), Pablo Escalante (Evanston)

195 Pounds: Russell Ferrell (GR), Adam Forbush (RS), Gavin Simmons (Evanston)

220 Pounds: Justin Rubalcaba (GR), Blake Overy (Evanston)

285 Pounds: Eric Orozco (Evanston), AJ Kelly (RS)