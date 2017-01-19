Tigers And Lady Tigers Basketball Fans Asked To Wear Pink To Friday’s Game

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers basketball teams are asking for fans support at their Friday night basketball game against Evanston. They are asking for fans to show up wearing pink in support of a “Tiger Basketball family” member.

Here is the post from Facebook.com/Rock Springs Boys Basketball posted Thursday:

Family, friends, fans, and community,

As many of you know the Boys and Girls basketball teams will host Evanston as we start our conference schedule this Friday night at Tiger Arena; however, this game is much more important to our Tiger Basketball family then just a conference game. On Friday we are asking that everyone wear PINK in support of one of our family members who is battling breast cancer. We would like to see as many members of the community as possible at the game that night to honor not only the fight against cancer for those close to us but for anyone in our community who has been impacted by this disease. We want you to know that on Friday night we will be playing for YOU! In our programs NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE, we fight together, for each other, and now we fight FOR YOU! Please share and tag as many friends and family as possible.