Tigers, Lady Tigers And Lady Pronghorns With Big Conference Wins Saturday

The Rock Springs Tigers defeated Evanston 66-46 Saturday night to remain perfect in the 4A West Conference. The state’s top rated 4A boys team, the Tigers are now 6-0 and 10-5 on the season. They hold a one game lead over Casper Kelly Walsh. Here are the current 4A West Boys standings:

Rock Springs 6-0 10-5, Casper Kelly Walsh 5-1 12-3, Evanston 4-3 10-9, Green River 2-4 8-8, Casper Natrona 1- 5 2-14, Jaackson 0-5 3-12.

Rock Springs and Green River will meet Thursday at RSHS.

In the 4A West Girls race, The Rock Springs Lady Tigers gained ground in the standings last night with their 44-38 win at Evanston. The win ups the Lady Tigers conference mark to 3-3 on the year and leaves them just 1/2 game back of the Lady Red Devils for second place. The top two conference positions automatically qualify for the State 4A Tournament in March. Here are the current 4A West Girls standings:

Casper Natrona 6-0 11-5, Evanston 4-3 9-10, Rock Springs 3-3 11-4, Kelly Walsh 3-3 8-7, Green River 2-4 8-9, Jackson 0-5 0-15.

In the 1A Southwest Girls conference race, second rated Farson-Eden Lady Proghorns keep their conference record clean with a 36-19 win over H.E.M. Saturday. Here are the current 1A Southwest Girls standings:

Farson-Eden 7-0 18-2, Little Snake River 4-2 16-3, Encampment 4-3 14-5, Cokeville 2-5 7-10, Saratoga 0-7 6-9.

In the 1A Southwest Boys conference race, no score was reported from Saturday’s Farson-Eden/H.E.M. game. Here are the current 1A Southwest Boys standings:

Little Snake River 6-0 11-8, Cokeville 5-2 12-7, Farson-Eden 4-3 9-10, Encampment 1-6 10-9, Saratoga 1-6 7-10.

