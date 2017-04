Tigers and Lady Tigers Track Highlights From Utah Meet

(Rock Springs, WY) – The Rock Springs track and field teams traveled to the 2017 Davis Invitational Track Meet in Kaysville, Utah yesterday. Highlights from the meet include Jenae Ramierez winning the Girl’s 300 Meter Open, David Medina taking second in the Boy’s 800 Meter Open and The Lady Tigers taking second in the Girl’s Sprint Medley.

Here are the Tigers and Lady Tigers top performances from the multi-team meet that featured teams from Utah, Wyoming and Idaho:

Boy’s 100 Meter Hurdle Open Sections – Cole Goich, 29th

Girl’s 100 Meter Open Section – Selena Cudney, 22nd

Boy’s 100 Meter Open – Jaeden Carnahan 44th

Girl’s 1600 Meter Open – Hanna Crockett, 40th

Boy’s 1600 Meter Open – Preston Portillo, 16th

Girl’s 300 Meter Open – Jenae Ramirez, 1st

Boy’s 4 x 100 Relay Open – Rock Springs “A” 7th

Girl’s 400 Meter Open – Shaunti Longfellow – 15th

Boy’s 400 Meter Open – Damon Longfellow, 12th

Boy’s 300 Meter Open – Tren Rasmussen, 8th

Girl’s 800 Meter Open – Erin Poyer, 36th

Boy’s 800 Meter Open – David Medina, 2nd

Girl’s Sprint Medley – Rock Springs “A”, 2nd

Boy’s Sprint Medley – Rock Springs “A”, 8th

Girl’s 200 Meter Open – Selena Cudney, 7th

Boy’s 200 Meter Open – Erick Salcido, 5th

Boy’s 4 x 400 Open – Rock Springs “A”, 20th

Girl’s Long Jump Open – Favour Wanjoku, 4th

Boy’s Long Jump Open – Seth Hymas, 20th

Boy’s High Jump – Derek Lionberger, 23rd

Boy’s Pole Vault – Brendan Lapp, 6th

Girl’s Shot Put Open – Emily Quigley, 3rd

Boy’s Shot Put Open – Victor Pampuch, 28th

Girl’s Discus Open – Brixen Mathis, 10th

Boy’s Discuss Open – Zach Geffe, 14th

