Tigers Move Up, Wolves and Pronghorns Hold Spots In Latest Football Pool

Sweetwater County high school football teams are making their presence known in the latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll.

In the 4A Poll, despite a road loss at Casper Kelly Walsh last Friday night, the Rock Springs Tigers move up one spot to the number five slot this week. Sheridan is still number one in 4A followed by Casper Natrona, Cheyenne East and Casper Kelly Walsh. The Tigers will be a Cheyenne South Friday night.

In 3A, the Green River Wolves hold on to the second spot behind Star Valley. Buffalo moves up to number three with Douglas and Torrington rounding out the top five. Green River will host number six Cody this Friday night.

Mountain View moves up to number two in the 2A ratings, behind Glenrock. Big Piney moves up two spots to number three with Greybull and Pinedale number four and number five.

Cokeville is the new number one in 1A, followed by Pine Bluffs, Upton-Sundance, Big Horn and Southwest.

In the 6-Man Poll, Farson Eden continues in the number two slot behind top rated Kaycee. Little Snake River is number three with Burlington and Midwest completing the top five. Faron-Eden will be at Ten Sleep Saturday.

For a compete voting breakout of this week’s poll visit www.WyoPreps.com.