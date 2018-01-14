Tigers Place Sixth, Wolves Eighth At Utah Wrestling Meet

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves wrestling teams competed in the 28 team, two day, Tournament of Champions wrestling meet in Uintah, Utah Frdiay and Saturday. Rock Springs tallied 141 team points to finish sixth with Green River totaling 124 team points to end up in eighth place. Host Uintah, Utah win the meet with 223 points.

Other Wyoming team placings: Lander Valley 98 points, Kemmerer 84.5 points, and Evanston 82 points.

Here are the top placings for area wrestlers:

106 Pounds: Dominic Martinez (GR) 3rd, Cash Christensen (RS) 4th, Trea Fantin (GR) 5th, Clayson Mele (GR) 6th

113 Pounds: Kade Knezovich (GR) 2nd, Zach Vasquez (RS) 3rd

120 Pounds: Mason Yenney (RS) 5th, Colter Julian (Kem) 6ht, Cole Seymour (RS) 7th

126 Pounds: Ashton Dupage (RS) 2nd, Carson Carlson (Kem) 6th, Kendell Cummings (Evan) 8th

132 Pounds: Donny Profitt (Kem) 1st, Cameron Metcalf (RS) 5th

138 Pounds: None in top eight

145 Pounds: None in top eight

152 Pounds: None in top eight

160 Pounds: Wyatt Yenney (RS) 5th

170 Pounds: Hayden Walker (Kem) 3rd

182 Pounds: None in top eight

195 Pounds: Payton Tucker (GR) 3rd, Gavin Simmons (Evan) 4th, Adam Forbush (RS) 5th

220 Pounds: None in top eight

285 Pounds: None in top eigth