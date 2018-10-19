Tigers Prevail In “Servin’ Up A Cure” Match

In high school volleyball last night, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers defeated Green River three games to none (27-25, 25-13, 25-17) in Green River. The rivalry match was the annual “Servin’ Up A Cure” match which is a fund raiser for breast cancer research.

Today, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers will travel to Evanston and then host top rated Kelly Walsh on Saturday. Green River is back on the court Saturday when they host third rated Star Valley.

In other volleyball scores from last night, Mountain View was a 3-0 winner over Cokeville and Pinedale defeated Big Piney 3-0.

Today, Mountain View will be at Lyman, Kemmerer travels to Wyoming Indian and Pinedale travels to Star Valley.