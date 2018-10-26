Tigers, Pronghorns and Other Area Teams Open Playoff Football Today

For many area high school football teams, the second season starts today with the Wyoming State High School Football playoffs.

The Rock Springs Tigers will travel to Sheridan today for a first round game in the 4A Playoffs. The Tigers and Broncs met in each others first game of the regular season back on August 24th with the Sheridan winning on the Tigers home field. Tonight’s game time is 6:00 p.m. and can be heard on WyoRadio’s 106Mix, 106.7 KMRZ or streamed at 106KMRZ.com.

The undefeated Farson-Eden Pronghorns will host Hulett in the 6-Man playoffs. Game time is 2:00 p.m. Other area playoff games include Mountain View hosting Thermopolis at 1:00 p.m., Big Piney traveling to Glenrock, Kemmerer at Buffalo and Evanston at Torrington. All three of those game have 7:00 p.m. starts.