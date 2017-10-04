Tigers And Pronghorns Hold Positions While Wolves Fall In WyoPreps Football Poll

The new WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll is out. In 4A, the Rock Springs Tigers are still rated number five this week. Sheridan is again on top of the poll with Casper Natrona, Cheyenne East, and Casper Kelly Walsh remaining second through fourth. The Tigers host Gillette’s Thunder Basin Friday night in their last regular season home game of the year.

In 3A, the Green River Wolves fall to number four in this week’s poll after suffering their first loss of the season last week to Evanston. Evanston received enough votes in this week’s poll to finish number seven. Star Valley is still number one with Douglas the new number two rated team. Torrington is number three with Rawlins moving into the fifth position. This Friday, Green River travels to Powell.

In 2a, Glennrook is still number one with Mountain View and Big Piney numbers two and three. Greybull fills the fourth position with Lyman remaining number five. Pinedale received enough votes to finish number seven.

The 1A poll has Cokeville number one with Pine Bluffs number two. Upton-Sundance, Big Horn and Southeast round out the top five.

In the 6-Man rankings, Farson-Eden is once again number two behind top rated Kaycee. Little Snake River is number three, followed by Burlington and Midwest. Farson-Eden travels to Meeteetse Friday.

For a compete breakdown of the voting in this week’s poll, visit WyoPreps.com.