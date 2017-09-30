Tigers And Pronghorns Secure Homecoming Wins, Wolves Drop Their First

Mixed homecoming results on Friday for Sweetwater County high school football teams:

The Rock Springs Tigers, led by Mason Randall’s five touchdowns, easily downed Gillette’s Campbell County Camels 61-12 in their 4A homecoming matchup. The Tigers are now 4-2 on the season and move into a tie for third place in the 4A Conference race with Casper Kelly Walsh (4-2), a 39-27 winner over Cheyenne Central (1-5).

In other 4A scores, Sheridan (6-0) defeated Cheyenne South (0-6) 52-7, Casper Natrona (5-1) over Gillette’s Thunder Basin (3-3) 56-8 and Cheyenne East (5-1) over Laramie (2-4) 16-14.

In 6-Man football, Farson-Eden (4-0 conference, 5-0 overall) had no trouble in their homecoming game against winless Dubois (0-4, 0-5). The Pronghorns stayed undefeated with 73-20 win. The win keeps Farson-Eden atop the 6-Man West standings. The conference other undefeated team, Little Snake River (3-0, 4-0) will be at Ten Sleep (1-2, 1-3) later today.

For the 3A football, the Green River Wolves saw their undefeated season come to an end last night, dropping a 27-24 homecoming decision to Evanston. The Wolves scored a touchdown with just over a minute to play to cut Evanston’s lead to three, but could not get the ball back on the ensuing kickoff.

The Wolves are now 2-1 in the 3A West and 4-1 overall while Evanston improves to 2-2 in the conference and 3-3 overall. In other 3A West scores, Star Valley (3-0, 5-0) remained perfect with a 16-6 win over Cody (2-2, 2-3) and Worland (2-2, 2-3) defeated Jackson (0-3, 0-5) 49-14.

In other area football scores, Mountain View (3-0, 4-1) 40-0 over Pinedale (2-2, 2-3), Big Piney (3-1, 4-1) scored at 34-7 win over Lovell (0-3,1-4), Greybull (2-1, 3-2) defeated Kemmerer (0-4,1-4) 52-16, and Lyman (2-1, 3-2) over Star Valley JV 32-6 in a non-conference game.

Some scores and team records courtesy of WyoPreps.com.