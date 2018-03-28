Tigers Retain Their Positions In Latest Statewide Soccer Poll

The new WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Poll is out.

The Rock Springs boys are once again rated number two in the 4A poll behind Thunder Basin. Cheyenne Central, Casper Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne South round out the top five.

In the Girls Poll, Rock Springs hold on to the number three slot behind top rated Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin. Campbell County is number four with Laramie and Casper Kelly Walsh tied for the fifth position.

To see the complete poll go to Wyopreps.com