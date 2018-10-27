Tigers Season Ends After Playoff Loss To Sheridan

The football season for the Tigers came to an end Friday night with a 41-8 loss to Sheridan in the first round of the 4A football playoffs. The game was a rematch from their season opener played in Rock Springs.

Momentum was Sheridan’s from the beginning of the game with a touchdown on their first drive. Miscues and turnovers hurt the Tigers all in the first quarter as the Broncs scored five times putting them up 34-0 at the end of the first quarter. The second and third quarters were a battle for both teams as neither were able to score.

The Tigers were able to score with about four minutes to go in the game to keep it from being a shutout.

The Tigers finish the season 3-7 on the year. Sheridan will head to Gillette next week to face the Thunder Basin Bolts in the semifinals for 4A.