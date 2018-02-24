Tigers Take The Win Against Natrona County (Picture Essay)

February 24, 2018
The Rock Springs Tigers were able to take the win in game two of their two game home-stand as they defeat Natrona County, 67-55. The Tigers are now 5-5 in conference play and 12-9 overall on the season. The Tigers travel north to Jackson next week for 4A West Regional play.
View pictures of todays game below.
Pre-game warm up.
Player introductions.
Parker Jones concentrates on the basket for his free throw attempt.
Timeout.
Derek Lionberger puts up a shot.
TRDT performs during half-time.
Graedyn Buell looks for a way around opponents.
Zach Rudelich looks for an open teammate.
Tiger Cheer.
Justis Reese drive the ball to the basket.
