Tigers Take The Win Against Natrona County (Picture Essay)

February 24, 2018

The Rock Springs Tigers were able to take the win in game two of their two game home-stand as they defeat Natrona County, 67-55. The Tigers are now 5-5 in conference play and 12-9 overall on the season. The Tigers travel north to Jackson next week for 4A West Regional play.

View pictures of todays game below.

Pre-game warm up.

 

Player introductions.

 

Parker Jones concentrates on the basket for his free throw attempt.

Wyoming Trucks Dea;ls

Timeout.

 

Derek Lionberger puts up a shot.

 

TRDT performs during half-time.

Graedyn Buell looks for a way around opponents.

 

Zach Rudelich looks for an open teammate.

 

Tiger Cheer.

 

Justis Reese drive the ball to the basket.

 

