Tigers Take Two From The Wolves

Both the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers came away with home shutout wins over Green River yesterday.

The Lady Tigers, rated fourth in the 4A Girls WyoPreps.com soccer polls, improved to 3-1-0 on the year with their 5-0 win over the Lady Wolves who fall to 0-3-0 on year.

The 4A Boys, second rated Rock Springs Tigers took a 4-0 win over the Wolves to raise their record to 4-0-0. The Wolves are now 0-2-1 on the season.

All four teams are idle this weekend.