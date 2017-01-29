Tigers Tied For First in Latest 4A West High School Basketball Standing

After their rivalry games on Thursday, the Rock Springs and Green River high school basketball teams had the weekend off. The rest of the 4A West Conference teams played on. After Saturday’s action here are the current 4A West standings:

Boys Standings – 1.) Casper Kelly Walsh 3-0, 10-2, Rock Springs 3-0, 7-5, 3.) Evanston 2-2, 8-8, 4.) Green River 1-2, 6-6, Casper Natrona 1-2, 2-11, 6.) Jackson 0-4, 3-11.

Girls Standings – 1.) Casper Natrona3-0, 8-5, 2.) Green River 2-1, 8-5, Kelly Walsh 2-1, 7-5, 4.) Evanston 2-2, 7-9, 5.) Rock Springs 1-2, 9-3, 6.) Jackson 0-4, 0-14.

This Friday and Saturday will be a big home stand for the local teams with Casper Kelly Walsh and Natrona coming to Sweetwater County.

Friday night Rock Springs will host Kelly Walsh. The boy’s game will be a battle for first place as both are undefeated in conference play. Green River will host Natrona were the Lady Wolves have a shot of gaining a first place tie with the conference leading Lady Mustangs. The schools will switch opponents for Saturday’s play.