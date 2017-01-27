Tigers Win Big Over Wolves Thursday Night

The Rock Springs Tigers defeated the Green River Wolves Thursday night 90-53 to remain perfect in 4A West conference play. The 3-0 Wolves are now 7-5 on the season while the Wolves drop to 1-2 in conference and 6-6 on the season.

Rock Springs senior Trevor Hautala was the Tigers leading scorer with a season high 36 point. Junior Devin Love was the leading scorer for the Wolves with 16 points.

Both teams will be idle the rest of the weekend and then play host Casper Kelly Walsh and Natrona next Friday and Saturday.