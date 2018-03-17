Tigers Win Delayed Soccer Opener, Wolves Tie. Both Girls Teams Suffer Road Losses

After travel delays to Rock Springs and Green River by both Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East boys soccer teams, the 2018 spring soccer season got a later than scheduled start.

The Rock Springs Tigers opened the 4A season with a 3-2 win over Cheyenne Central while Green River and Cheyenne East played to a 0-0 tie. There should be no delays today with both school switching opponents. The Tigers will host East with Central going to Green River. Both matches start at noon.

Travel delays getting to Cheyenne caused both the Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves to play later than scheduled road matches. Rock Springs lost to Central 3-1 while Green River suffered a 6-0 loss at East. Today Green River will be at Central and Rock Springs will be at East.

In other area Friday soccer scores:

Powell 1 – Pinedale 0 (girls)

Evanston 0 – Sheridan 0 (girls)

Thunder Basin 2 – Evanston 0 (boys)