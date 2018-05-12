Tigers, Wolves and Lady Tigers Will Play For Regoinal Soccer Titles Today

Good thing happened yesterday for all three Sweetwater County high school soccer teams playing in the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournaments in Green River. Sure the weather could have been much better, but the results were great.

Advertisement

The third seeded Rock Springs Tigers boys team started the day off with a 2-0 win over second seeded Casper Kelly Walsh. The win puts the Tigers into today’s championship match against the tournament’s number one seed Green River Wolves , who held a rainy home field advantage with a 1-0 win over fourth seeded Casper Natrona.

The Wolves and Tigers championship match will take place a 3:00 p.m. today at Wolves Stadium. Casper Kelly Walsh and Casper Natrona will play for third and fourth place this morning at 11:00 a.m.

Advertisement

In the 4A Girls Regional, top seed Rock Springs defeated Casper Natrona 3-1 to move into this afternoon’s championship match. The Lady Tigers will play third seeded Jackson who defeated second seeded Casper Kelly Walsh 2-1. The Rock Springs/Jackson match is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Wolves Stadium. Kelly Walsh and Natrona will square off for third place at 9:00 a.m.

All teams playing today have qualified for next week’s 4A Boys and Girls State Tournament in Jackson.