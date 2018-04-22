Tigers, Wolves and Pronghorns Competed in Utah Track Meet Saturday

The Rock Springs Tigers, Green River Wolves and Farson-Eden boys and girls track teams traveled to the Morgan Invitational Track Meet yesterday in Morgan, Utah. In the team points race, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers finished third with 64 points. Green River Lady Wolves totaled six points to finish in 14th place with Farson-Eden scoring one team point. Layton, Utah fished first with 94 points.

In the boys competition, Rock Springs was again third with 65 points. Green River finished in eighth place with 40 points and Farson-Eden 12th with 17 points. Host Morgan, Utah won the division.

Here are some individual highlights:

Boys 100 Meter: 2nd – Eric Salcido (RS)

Boys 200 Meter: 1st – Eric Salcido (RS)

Girls 200 Meter: 2nd – Favour Wanjoku (RS)

Boys 400 Meter: 2nd – Damon Longfellow (RS)

Girls 400 Meter: 4th – Bailee Radakovich (RS), 8th – Shaunti Longfellow (RS)

Boys 800 Meter: 3rd – Parker Jones (RS), 7th – Shane Ramsey (RS), 8th – Miles Moffat (GR)

Girls 800 Meter: 2nd – Bailee RAdakovich (RS)

Boys 1600 Meters: 2nd – Parker Jones (RS), 3rd – Lain Mitchelson (Farson-Eden), 5th – Marcus Valerio (GR), 7th – Christian Gaytan (GR)

Boys 3200 Meter: 10th – Jayson Caudell (RS)

Girls 3200 Meter: 4th – Hanna Shuler (RS)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 8th – Maizee Thoren (Farson-Eden)

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 6th – Cole Goich (RS), 7th – Seth Hymas (RS)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 6th – Cole Goich (RS), 7th – Seth Hymas (RS), 10th – Michael Gribowskas (Farson-Eden)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 3rd – Jenae Ramirez (RS)

Boys Long Jump: 2nd – Kyle Cole (GR), 4th Cody Sloan (Farson-Eden), 6th – Seth Hymas (RS)

Girls Long Jump: 5th – Lauren Hoyt (GR)

Boys Shot Put: 4th – Nick Boldt (GR)

Girls shot Put: 1st – Courtney Smith (RS), 7th – Emily Quigley (RS), 9th – Megan Bradford (RS)

Boys Discus: 4th – David Martinez (GR), 5th – Nick Boldt (GR)

Girls Discus: 3rd – Brixen Mathis (RS), 5th – Courtney Smith (RS)

Boys Sprint Medley: 3rd – Farson-Eden, 4th – Green River

Girls Sprint Medley: 7th – Green River, 9th Farson-Eden

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1st – Rock Springs, 9th – Farson-Eden

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 3rd – Rock Springs