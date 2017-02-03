Tigers and Wolves Basketball Host Casper Schools Tonight and Saturday. Farson-Eden Hits The Road

It is a big 4A West conference basketball weekend for the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves as they play host to Casper Kelly Walsh and Natrona tonight and Saturday.

Tonight the Rock Springs Lady Tigers (1-2, 9-3) will take on Casper Kelly Walsh (2-1, 7-5) at 6:00 pm. The Lady Tigers started the year at 7-0 but have struggled in conference play. The Tigers boys (3-0, 7-5) will battle for sole possession of first place in the conference when they tangle with Kelly Walsh (3-0, 10-2). The Tigers are ranked number three in the latest WyoPrep 4A Coach’s and Media Poll while Kelly Walsh is rated number one. Both games will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

In Green River, The Lady Wolves (2-1, 8-5) will take on conference leading and third rated Casper Natrona (3-0, 8-5) at 6:00 pm. Natrona comes into the game rated number two in the state and winner of 7 of their last 8 games. In the boy’s matchup, Green River (1-2, 7-6) battle and improved Natrona team (1-2, 2-11).

Farson-Eden will be on the road today when they travel to Encampment. The second rated Lady Pronghorns (4-0, 14-2) will battle second place Encampment (3-1, 12-3) while the boys (2-2, 7-9) will look to improve in the 1A Southwest Conference standing against Encampment (1-3, 9-6)