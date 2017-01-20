Tigers and Wolves Basketball Tonight At Home

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will open their 4A West Conference basketball season tonight in the hopefully friendly confines of Tiger Gymnasium. Tonight the Lady Tigers will take on Evanston Lady Red Devils at 6:00 pm with the Tigers/Red Devils boy’s game to follow around 7:30 pm. Both games will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK beginning at 5:45 pm. The games can also be streamed at 1360 KRKK.com.

Last night Evanston traveled to Green River and came away with a 52-42 win in the girl’s game and a 45-31 win in the boy’s contest.

Green River will try to get back to their winning ways tonight when they host Jackson. Girls at 6:00 pm with the boys to follow at 7:30 pm.

Rock Springs boys and girls will host Jackson tomorrow afternoon.