Tigers And Wolves First Round Results From State Golf Tournament

After the first day of the Wyoming High School State Golf Tournament in Evanston, the Green River boys are in 12th place with the Rock Springs boys in 13th place. Host Evanston holds down the fifth position. Casper Kelly Walsh leads the Boys competition after the first round.

Green River’s Connor Wilkins carded a 104 to place 49th after the first round. The Wolves Kaleb Saccamano is tied for 52 after an opening round 111. Ashton Brice is 57th with 121, Brad Eveatt is 58th at 122, Trevor Mosser, 123 is tied for 59th.

For Rock Springs, Dylan White is 4th at 101, Caden Anderson, 55th at 119 and James Brewer, 61st at 127,

In the Girls tournament, Rock Springs is currently in sixth place, Evanston in 4th place. Green River is not competing in the Girls team competition. The Kelly Walsh girls are the first round leaders.

Sydney Legerski is tied for 20th place after the first round with a score of 108, Makinzie Havskjold is tied for 24th with a 111. Green Rivers Brice Sydney is in 37th place at 128.

The tournament will wrap up play today.