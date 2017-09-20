Tigers and Wolves Golf Teams/Individual Results From 4A State Tournament

The start of the 4A Wyoming State High School Golf Tournament was delayed for about an hour yesterday in Evanston. But the second and final round was completed. In the end, Casper Kelly Walsh High School was crowned the champion of both the Boys’ and Girls’ Divisions.

The Rock Springs boys’ team finished 11th overall with Green River right behind at 12th. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers finished in seventh place. The Green River Lady Wolves did not compete in the team competition.

Dylan White lead the Rock Springs boys placing 44th, Canden Anderson was 51st, Cole Goich 57th, and James Brewer 61st in the Individual competition. Green River’s Connar Wilkins finished in 54th place to lead the Wolves. Ashton Brice followed at 55th, Kaleb Saccamano 56th, Brad Eveatt, 58th and Trevor Moser 59th.

In the Girls’ individual competition, Rock Springs was led by Makinzie Havskjold in 22nd place. Aubrie Feagler finshed 25th, Sydney Legerski 28th. Sydney Brice was the only Lady Wolves to compete for Green River and finished 36th.