Tigers And Wolves Golfers Compete In State Tournament Play Beginning Today

The high school golf season will come to an end on Tuesday as the Wyoming High School State Golf Tournament gets underway today. The 4A tournament will take place in Evanston. Both Green River, Rock Springs and Evanston, will be competing for individual and team honors.

Other teams competing in the tournament will be Jackson, Casper Natrona and Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne East, Central and South, Laramie, Gillette’s Campbell County and Thunder Basin, Sheridan and Riverton. Riverton is the defending 4A Boys team champion while Casper Kelly Walsh is the defending 4A Girls team champion.

The 3A tournament took place last week in Douglas with Lander winning both the boys and girls crowns. Pinedale ended up fourth in the boys competition eighth in the girls team competition.