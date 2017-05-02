Tigers and Wolves Meet On The Soccer Field Today

(Rock Springs, WY) – There is a lot at stake this afternoon when the Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers travel to Green River in key 4A West Conference matchups.

The girls will hit the pitch first at 3:00 pm. Both teams enter the contest tied for second place in the conference with 5-2-0 marks and 15 conference standing points. Kelly Walsh leads the girl’s standings with 21 points.

In the boy’s match at 5:00 pm, first place is on the line as Rock Springs enters the contest with a conference best 6-0-1 mark (10 points) while Green River is 5-0-2 (17 points).

Both matches will be played at the Green River High School Fields.