Tigers, Wolves and Pronghorns Basketball With A Busy Saturday

Not a lot of time to celebrate big wins. After a Friday night sweep of Kelly Walsh, the Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will be lacing them up and hitting the hardwood again this afternoon to take on the challenge of Casper Natrona.

Last nigh, the Lady Tigers got thing going with a 57-41 over KW to even their conference record at 2-2 (10-3 overall) . KW falls to 2-2, 7-6. Today at 1:00 pm the Lady Tigers take on second rated Casper Natrona who defeated Green River last night 62-44. The Lady Mustangs are 4-0 in 4A West Conference play and 9-5 on the season. Green River falls to 2-2 in conference and 8-6 on the season. The Lady Wolves will host Kelly Walsh this afternoon at 1:00 pm.

The Rock Springs Tigers pull off the upset of the night in the state as they knocked off top rated Casper Kelly Walsh 81-73. The Tigers scored 28 first quarter points to build an 11 point lead and then had to fight off numerous Kelly Walsh scoring surges to get the win. The Tigers now lead the 4A West Conference with a 4-0 mark (8-5 overall). The Trojans fall to 3-1 and 10-3. The Tigers will host Casper Natrona today at 2:30 pm.

Last night, Green River defeated the Mustangs 86-76. The Wolves are now 2-2 in conference and 8-6 on the season while Natrona continues to struggle at 1-3 in conference and 2-12 on the year. Green River will host Kelly Walsh at 2:30 pm.

The second rated 1-A Farson-Eden girls continue to roll. Yesterday the Lady Pronghorns squeaked by third rated Encampment 56-54 on the road. Farson-Eden is now 5-0 in conference and 15-2 on the season. They will play at Saratoga later today. No Farson-Eden at Encampment boy’s score was reported.