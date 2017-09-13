Tigers, Wolves, Pronghorns All Hold Positions In Latest Football Polls

The new WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll is out. In the 4A ranks, the Rock Springs Tigers hold on to the number six spot in the pool after last Friday’s home win over Cheyenne Central. Sheridan is still number one in 4A followed by Casper Natrona, Cheyenne East, Casper Kelly Walsh and Gillette’ Thunder Basin. The Tigers travel to number four Kelly Walsh this Friday.

In the 3A poll, Green River continues at the number two position after their home win over Riverton. Star Valley is still in the top spot. Douglas is number three with Buffalo and Torrington rounding out the top five. Green River travels to Worland Friday night.

Mountain View moves up to the number three slot in the 2A poll with Big Piney at number five. Glenrock holds on to the top 2A spot with Greybull number two. Pinedale is number six and Lyman received some votes to place number nine.

Pine Bluffs is number one in the 1A poll with Cokeville, Pine Bluffs, Upton-Sundance and Lusk round out the top five.

In the 6-Man ranking Farson-Eden holds at number two this week after their dramatic win at Burlington last Friday. Kaycee is still number one with Little Snake River number three, Burlington number four and Meeteetse number five. Farson-Eden will host St. Stephens Friday night.

For a compete breakdown of the voting, go to www.WyoPreps.com.