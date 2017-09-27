Tigers, Wolves And Pronghorns All Hold Their Spots In Latest Football Poll

The new WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll is out. In the 4A rankings, Rock Springs holds on to the number five position after last Friday’s win at Cheyenne South. Sheridan is still number one, followed by Casper Natrona, Cheyenne East, and Casper Kelly Walsh. Rock Springs will host Campbell County Friday night in their homecoming game.

In 3A, Green River scored a hard fought win over Cody last Friday and stay at number two this week behind Star Valley. Douglas is number three with Torrington and Rawlins rounding out the top five. Green River will host Evanston Friday night in their homecoming game.

In 2A, Mountain View continues to be ranked number two behind Glenrock. Big Piney is number three with Greybull and Moorcroft completing the top five. Pinedale falls to number six this week and Lyman picked up enough votes to finish with the number nine ranking.

The 1A poll has Cokeville in the top spot, followed by Pine Bluffs, Upton-Sundance, Big Horn and Southeast.

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns are still rated number two in the 6-Man poll behind Kaycee. The Pronghorns will host Dubois Friday afternoon in their homecoming game. Little Snake River, Burlington and Midwest round out the top five.

To see the complete poll and voting breakdown, visit WyoPreps.com