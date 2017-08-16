Tigers, Wolves And Pronghorns Show Up In Pre-Season Football Polls

The WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Preseason Football Polls are out. In the 4A Class the Rock Springs Tigers are ranked number six. Last year’s champion Sheridan Broncs are rated number one followed by last year’s 4A runner-up Casper Natrona. The new Gillette Thunder Basin high school is number three followed by Cheyenne East and Casper Kelly Walsh. Rock Springs will open the season at top rated Sheridan on Friday, August 25th.

In the 3A poll, the Green River Wolves are the pre-season number two team behind top rated and last year’s 3A champs Star Valley. Torrington, Powell and Douglas round out the top five. Green River opens their regular season September 1st at Lander Valley.

In the 2A Mountain View is the preseason number three team with Lyman number six and Pinedale number seven.

In 6-Man football, Farson-Eden is rated number one. The Pronghorns last year’s 6-Man runner-ups, will open the season on the road at second rated Guernsey-Sunrise on September 1st.

