Tigers and Wolves Soccer Chalk Up Friday Wins, Both Back On The Field Today

It was a good Friday for Sweetwater County high school soccer teams yesterday as all four won their 4A West Conference matches.

The Green River Wolves went on the road to Evanston. The fourth rated boys came away with a 2-1 win over the Red Devils. The Green River Lady Wolves continued with their winning ways with a 4-1 win. Both teams are back on the pitch today when they host Jackson. The boy’s match at 10:00 am with the girl’s match to follow around noon.

The Rock Springs Tigers soccer teams were also double winners on Friday. The Lady Tigers came away with a 3-1 home win over Jackson while the fourth rated Tiger boys defeated Jackson 2-0. Today both squads will host Casper Kelly Walsh with the boy’s match at 11:00 am and the girl’s match to follow at 1:00 pm.