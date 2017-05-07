Tigers And Wolves Soccer Results From Saturday

(Rock Springs, WY) – The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves soccer teams wrapped up their road trips to Casper yesterday with mixed results in key 4A West Conference matches. (See 4A West standings below)

After losing to Casper Kelly Walsh on Friday, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers got back on their winning ways on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Casper Natrona. Meanwhile the 4A fourth rated Tiger boys, also coming off their first conference loss of the year to Kelly Walsh on Friday, played to a 2-2 tie with Casper Natrona.

Meanwhile, Casper Kelly Walsh once again proved to tough on their home pitch. After sweeping Rock Springs on Friday, the Trojan girl’s and boy’s teams also took two matches from the Green River Wolves. The Lady Wolves lost to KW 2-1 while the 4A fifth rated Wolves dropped their first conference match of the season to the Trojan boys 1-0.

After Saturday’s statewide play here are the 4A West standings:

4A West Girls

Kelly Walsh 9-1, 27 points

Green River 7 -3, 21 points

Rock Springs 6-3-0-1, 19 points

Jackson 5-4-0-1, 16 points

Natrona 2-8, 6 points

Evanston 1-9, 3 points

4A West Boys

Rock Springs 7-1-2, 23 points

Kelly Walsh 6-0-2-2, 22 points

Green River 6-1-2-1, 21 points

Natrona 4-5-1, 13 points

Evanston 2-7-1, 7 points

Jackson 1-7-0-2, 5 points