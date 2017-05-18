Tigers And Wolves At State Soccer And Track And Field Championships Today

The 4A State Boys and Girls Soccer Tournaments starts up this morning at the Equestrian Center just outside of Sheridan. The Green River Lady Wolves will take on Cheyenne Central at 9:30 this morning. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers battle Laramie at 2:30 this afternoon.

In the boy’s competition, Green River plays Laramie at 4:30 and Rock Springs takes on Cheyenne East at 4:30.

Both the boy’s and girl’s tournaments conclude on Saturday.

Rock Springs and Green River track and field team members are in Casper today for the start of the 4A State Track Meet. Casper Kelly Walsh is the defending boy’s champion while Casper Natrona is looking to defend the 4A girls crown.

Last week the Rock Springs Tigers won the 4A West Regional Meet over Kelly Walsh. Green River finished fourth. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers enter the meet coming off a third place Regional Meet finish while the Lady Wolves were sixth.

The 4A State Track and Field Meet will conclude Saturday.