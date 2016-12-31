Tigers and Wolves Swim Teams Do Well At Laramie Invitation

Both the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves boys swim teams competed in yesterday’s twelve team Laramie Invitational swim meet. The Tigers finished third in the team competition with 170 total points while the Wolves finished fifth with 138 points. Gillette won the event with 260.5 points with host Laramie second at 245.5 points.

Here are some of the top Tigers and Wolves swimmers from the meet.

Rock Springs: Darwin Anderson – 1st 500 Yard Freestyle, 2nd 200 Yard Freestyle, Ron DeFauw – 5th 200 Yard IM, 5th 100 Yard Backstroke, James Spicer – 4th 100 Yard Butterfly, 5th 50 Yard Freestyle, Bryan Monzon – 5th 100 Yard Freestyle, Parker Newberg – 5th 500 Yard Freestyle. 400 Yard Free Style Relay – 3rd place, James Spicer, Brian Monzon, Ron Defauw, Darwin Anderson.

Green River: Michael Richmond – 2nd 100 Yard Backstroke, Ethan Moffatt – 3rd 100 Yard Breatstroke, Brendan Bloomquist – 5th 100 yard Breaststroke, Keyan Morre – 4th 1 Meter Diving.

Team Scores – 1. Campbell County High School 260.5 2. Laramie High School 245.5 3. Rock Springs High School 170 4. Kelly Walsh High School 146 5. Green River High School 138 6. Cheyenne East High School 104 7. Lander 103 8. Cheyenne South 100 9. Cheyenne Central High School 65 10. Douglas Bearcats 32 11. Natrona County High School 15 12. Riverton High School 10.

For complete results click here for WyoPreps.com.