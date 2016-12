Both the Rock Springs and Green River Boys Swim teams will compete today in the Laramie Invitational Swim Meet. The meet will also feature teams from Gillette, Casper Kelly Walsh, Douglas, Riverton, Lander, Cheyenne East and host Laramie.

Yesterday both the Tigers and Wolves competed in the Laramie Pre-Invite meet. Click here for results from yesterday’s Laramie Pre-Invite courtesy of WyoPreps.com.