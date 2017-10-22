Tigers and Wolves Wrap Up Cross County Season At State Meet

Rock Springs Tigers cross country runners David Medina, junior, and Parker Jones, senior, finished third and fourth place individually at Saturday’s Wyoming State 4A Cross Country Meet in Sheridan. Laramie’s Albert Steiner won the boy’s meet with a time of 15:55.06. Medina’s third place time was 16:32.84 with Jones right behind at 16:33.24.

In the 4A Boy’s team race, Laramie won their sixth straight state crown with 44 points. Rock Springs was fifth with 124 points. Green River ended in ninth place with 180 points.

Green River’s leading runner was Christian Gayton in 25th place with a time of 17:25.75.

In the girl’s competition, Cheyenne Central won the team title for the second time in the last three years with 44 points. Rock Springs was fourth with 114 points and Green River ended up 13th with 318 points.

The Lady Tigers were led by sophomore Shaunti Lonfellow in ninth place with a time of 19:34.76. Freshman Hannah Shuler finshed 12th (19:55.08) and senior Bailee Radakovich was 13th (20:05.66). Green River’s top finisher was freshman Jade Arnell in 15th place (20:07.60). Cheyenee East senior Mackenzie Marler on the race in 17:55.38.