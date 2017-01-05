Timberline Training Returns to Rock Springs For a ‘Tactical Leadership’ Workshop

ROCK SPRINGS — Managers and other business leaders who want to get the most out of their teams and their companies are encouraged to attend the upcoming training seminar “Tactical Leadership,” presented by Western Wyoming Community College Workforce Development in collaboration with Gillette-based Timberline Training, on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Room 3650 B. The cost is $169 and lunch is provided.

The first 10 registrants for this workshop will be awarded a $100 grant toward the program cost, provided by the Western Wyoming College Foundation. There is a limit of two grants per company.

“Tactical Leadership” will assist leaders at all levels to empower themselves and their team members for maximum effectiveness and achievement every single day. Participants will learn to identify and leverage their tools and skills in managing deadlines, commitments, business obligations, and employees in support of continued growth and organizational success.

Western previously presented the Timberline workshop “Maximize Your Efficiency,” which was so popular that Workforce Development offered it twice in the fall. Like that workshop, “Tactical Leadership” will be presented by Timberline Training President Matthew Melinkovich.

Workforce Development at Western is pleased to partner with Timberline Training to provide this valuable workshop in Southwest Wyoming. To register, contact Workforce Development at (307) 872-1326 or email workforce@westernwyoming.edu.

Learn more about Timberline Training at its website or its Facebook page. Learn about other Workforce Development programs at https://www.westernwyoming.edu/services/workforce/.