Timothy John “TJ” Jackelen (May 7, 1956 – January 28, 2017)

Timothy John “TJ” Jackelen, 60, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at his home. A longtime resident of Green River and Rock Springs and former resident of Wisconsin, Mr. Jackelen died following an illness of four months.

He was born on May 7, 1956 in Wabasha, Minnesota the son of Kenneth Jackelen and Joyce Reinhardt.

Mr. Jackelen attended school in Wisconsin and Wyoming and was a Rock Springs High School graduate with the class of 1974.

He married Janine Harr in Rock Springs, Wyoming on July 1986 .

Mr. Jackelen was employed by Kindel Painting as a professional painter for thirty-five years and Doug Kindle was his lifelong friend.

His interests were riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, camping, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Janine Jackelen of Green River, Wyoming; his father Kenneth Jackelen and wife Helen of Ocala, Florida; two sons James Oswald of Casper, Wyoming and Kenneth Jackelen and companion Nicci Gresham of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter Tiffaney Evans and husband Garon of Oak Point, Texas; one brother Jeff Jackelen and wife Cindy of Buffalo, Wyoming; two sisters Kathy Secrist and husband Rex of River Fall, Wisconsin and Lori Todd and husband Mike of Green River, Wyoming; nine grandchildren Julian Cathey, Blake Evans, Max Evans, Cheyenne Evans, Teddy Oswald, and Vallery Oswald, Kaden Lowe, Kamryn Lowe, and Konner Gresham; aunts and uncles Elaine Brager and husband Kenneth of Wisconsin and Kay Meulemans of Minnesota, David Meulemans of Colorado and Joan Jackelen of Florida; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Jackelen, his grandparents, and two brothers John Jackelen and Steven Jackelen.

Following cremation a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 Hall, 88 North 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

The family of Timothy John “T.J.” respectully requests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming or at www.myhsc.org.

