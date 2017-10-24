Tipton Fire Caused By Railroad Track Maintenance

A fire which burned about 400 acres east of Rock Springs was caused by railroad track maintenance.

The Tipton Fire ignited after a railroad crew worked to cut the rail as part of track maintenance, according to Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian.

“Even with all their precautions in place it only took one spark in 50 mph winds with low relative humidity and very dry fuels to take off in the blink of an eye and become a raging wildland fire,” said Bournazian.

The fire burned an approximate five mile stretch along the railroad tracks near I-80 between mile markers 152 and 157.

The blaze was discovered Sunday afternoon and temporarily limited visibility on the interstate. High winds and railroad ties from previous track work hindered firefighting efforts, and the fire was contained on Monday.

No structures were lost in the fire.