Tipton Fire Contained

Fire crews have contained the Tipton Fire east of Rock Springs.

According to Fire Warden Mike Bournazian, the wildland fire burned approximately 400 acres before it was contained. The fire was located in the Tipton area and burned an approximate five mile stretch along the railroad by I-80 between mile markers 152 and 157.

No structures were lost in the fire, and damage was kept to a minimum. Damage includes railroad ties from previous rail work, fence posts, and one power pole.

Firefighters from the Sweetwater County Fire Department and BLM will remain on site today and continue to extinguish the hundreds of railroad ties which ignited along the railroad right-of-way.

Bournazian expressed his thanks to the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for rapid response when the fire limited visibility on I-80 yesterday.