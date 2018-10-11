TipTop Search and Rescue Assists Lost Hunting Party Near Toboggan Lake

(Pinedale, Wyoming) In the late evening hours of October 9th, 2018, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call from three hunters, one a Wyoming resident and two from Colorado, who were lost in the Wind River Range near Toboggan Lake. The men stated they had been hunting and became turned around and had lost sight of the main trail out to the Scab Creek Trailhead.”

The men also reported they had food, blankets and winter gear but no shelter. The men were able to provide GPS coordinates to their location and had started a fire for warmth until TipTop Members could help the men out of the mountains the next morning.

Yesterday morning, SCSO Deputies and TipTop Search members headed into the area on horseback to escort the party out to the Scab Creek Trail Head. Search members located the missing party at approximately 1:30pm. All parties were escorted out to the Scab Creek Trail Head without incident.

EMS was paged to the trail head to evaluate the missing parties that had been out in the elements for over 24 hours. All three men were cleared medically at the trail head and returned home.