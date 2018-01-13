Today Is “Border War” Day For Cowboy And Cowgirl Basketball

The Cowboys return to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium today hosting Colorado State at 2:00 p.m. for the first meeting between the ‘Border War’ rivals this season. Meanwhile the Wyoming Cowgirls travel to Colorado State for a 2:00 p.m. game. The Pokes have been solid at home this season recording an 8-1 record in the ‘Dome of Doom’.

The Cowboy/CSU game will be broadcast on WyoRAdio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 1:30 with the tip-off at 2:00 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Cowboys vs. Rams in Laramie:

The Rams are 9-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play after defeating Utah State 84-75 in Logan on Wednesday.

The Cowboys are led in scoring by junior guard Justin James. He is averaging 17.8 points per game for sixth in the MW. Senior forward Hayden Dalton 17.0 points per game and leads the team grabbing 8.1 rebounds per night.

The Rams are led in scoring by guard Prentiss Nixon at 18.0 points per game connecting on 48 three pointers.

Saturday’s game is the 227th edition of the ‘Border War’ in a series that dates back to 1911. The Rams took both meetings last season with the Pokes winning the previous five matchups.

Cowgirls vs Rams in Ft. Collins:

The MWC leading Wyoming Cowgirls (3-1 and 10-5) travel to Fort Collins to take on Colorado State (3-2, 11-5). The Cowgirls are coming off a 66-55 home win against New Mexico Wednesday night. Wyoming is on a three- game conference winning streak. Colorado State comes into today’s game with their own three-game win streak.