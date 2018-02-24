Today Cowgirls Look To Avenge Earlier Loss To Fresno State

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming women’s basketball team returns to action today hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game is set for a 2:00 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls enter the contest 19-7 overall and continue to sit in first place with a 12-3 conference record after a 63-62 win over New Mexico on Wednesday night. Fresno State enters the contest with a 16-11 overall record and 11-5 in MWC action after a 73-58 loss against co-conference leader UNLV on Wednesday night.

Senior Liv Roverts is averaging a team-high 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest, which ranks 10th and 14th in overall games, respectively in the MWC. She is followed by Taylor Rusk who is adding 9.1 points and 3.0 assists. Junior Candice White leads the way for Fresno State with a team-high 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

This will be the 31st meeting between the two schools. Fresno State leads the series 19-11. The last time the two teams met was February 3, 2018 as the Bulldogs came away with a 60-47 win.